Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, the 51-year-old owner of Cork and Flame, was found outside his business on Portage Avenue in critical condition around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Police had been called to respond to a fight between two men in front of the business in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue.

Vogiatzakis was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said Saturday, an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed Vogiatzakis and a man had prior contact near the business when they got into a confrontation. Police said Vogiatzakis was pushed to the ground and assaulted until he lost consciousness.

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Curtis Ross Dalebozik with manslaughter and uttering threats. The charges have not been proven in court.