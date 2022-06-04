Police lay second-degree murder charge in deadly stabbing in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second person in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city in early May.

Winnipeg police said on Friday RCMP officers arrested 19-year-old Joseph Bruce Evans in Norway House, Man. Evans was returned to Winnipeg and has been detained in custody, facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.

The arrest comes nearly a month after police found 31-year-old Richard Dominic Anthony Contois fatally injured near the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge. Contois was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police previously arrested a 17-year-old male from Winnipeg who is also facing a second-degree murder charge. The charge has not been tested in court.

Winnipeg police have previously said Contois was assaulted with an edged weapon. His death has been investigated as a homicide. Police said it's believed Contois and the two people arrested were previously unknown to each other. Investigators believe an altercation between them escalated to Contois being stabbed.

Days after his death, Contois' mother Crystal told CTV News her son, who was a father, has been ripped away from his family.

"(His kids) are never going to have their dad there for their first dance, their wedding. You have taken everything away from my grandson and granddaughter," she told CTV News.