Police look for teen missing since May

Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a teenager missing for more than a month.

Twyla Shingoose, 17, was last seen in the Seven Oaks area on May 5, and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said she has been known to frequent the North End and Central Winnipeg.

Shingoose is five-foot-seven with a heavy build. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police at 204-986-6250.