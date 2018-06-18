

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service has launched a joint investigation with various police and fire services into the downtown fire that caused an estimated $25 million in damages on May.

The investigation, which is being conducted in partnership with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services and the Canadian Pacific Police Service, is looking to the origin of the fire that took 8.3 million gallons of water to extinguish.

On May 19, a fire ravaged downtown Brandon starting at Christie’s Office Plus. Due to strong winds, the fire spread to a nearby building that was home to Collyer’s Sales and Service, the Brandon Boxing Club and Kazic Kontracting. Across the street, the Massey Manor apartment complex, the Cold Beer Store and a vacant structure ignited as well.

Police said there is evidence that shows the fire started in a grassy area between the southernmost CP rail line and the north side of Christie’s Office Plus, which ignited the north side of the office.

According to officers, multiple witnesses also reported seeing a number of people in the area before the building went up in flames, which suggests potential human involvement. No individuals have been identified at this point and it is not known if the fire was deliberate or accidental.

A news release says there’s no evidence that indicates the rail line’s operational activity started the fire.

The fire remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service.

Though measures have been taken to secure the fire sites, the public is asked to consider these areas a safety hazard.