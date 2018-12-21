

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said a convicted sex offender, who lives in Winnipeg, is unlawfully at large and his location is not known.

Officers have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Quentin Allan Sumner, who was released from custody on Oct. 26 to an approved home in Winnipeg. Police said Sumner has not returned to his home and they don’t know where he is.

In 2005, Sumner was declared a long-term offender after he was convicted for sexual assault, choke to overcome resistance, and was sentenced to a five-year, long-term supervision order.

In 2007, his long-term supervision order was extended to 10 years and he was convicted again of sexual assault, choke to overcome resistance, as well as forcible confinement.

Police say Sumner is considered high-risk to reoffend sexually and violently, and all females are at risk.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888. After hours, police advise to contact the appropriate RCMP detachment, the Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.