WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge

    The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.

    On Dec. 1, police responded to a man lying on the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge at 10:20 p.m. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

    He has been identified as a 63-year-old man, and police said his family has been notified. Police said earlier in the night, he was at an establishment in the 700 block of Osborne Street North with a group of people, and he left the business with another person at approximately 8:30 p.m.

    Police are looking for a white male between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, with a beard and longer hair, both with light brown/grey colouring. The man was wearing a flat cap, glasses (possibly reading glasses), and carrying a light-coloured shoulder satchel.

    Police would like to speak with the man as it’s believed he has info about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

    Anyone with info that may help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'They need a little time-out': MPs brace for end of House sitting

    As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News