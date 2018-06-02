Featured
Police looking for missing RM of St. Clements senior
Vernon Karl Otto is described as, 6’2”, 200 pounds, blue eyes, and gray balding hair. (Source: Selkirk RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 12:42PM CST
Selkirk RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 66-year-old Vernon Karl Otto who was last seen on May 29 around 1 p.m.
Otto was last seen working in his the fields near his home in Stead, Manitoba before going missing.
He’s described as six feet two inches tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gold watch and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.