

CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 66-year-old Vernon Karl Otto who was last seen on May 29 around 1 p.m.

Otto was last seen working in his the fields near his home in Stead, Manitoba before going missing.

He’s described as six feet two inches tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gold watch and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.