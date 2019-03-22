Featured
Police looking for missing woman last seen in February
Cynthia Parisian. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 3:51PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 11:06AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a 38-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 17, 2019.
Cynthia Parisian was last seen at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue wearing dark clothes and a pink toque.
She is described as five-foot-three with a heavy build, long brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned with Parisian’s well-being.
Anyone who may have seen her at Home Depot, the surrounding area or any nearby businesses with surveillance footage is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.