The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a 38-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 17, 2019.

Cynthia Parisian was last seen at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue wearing dark clothes and a pink toque.

She is described as five-foot-three with a heavy build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned with Parisian’s well-being.

Anyone who may have seen her at Home Depot, the surrounding area or any nearby businesses with surveillance footage is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.