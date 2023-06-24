Police looking for public's help after man found injured in Osborne Village

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding out what happened to a man found lying on the road injured in Osborne Village Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it happened around 2:30 a.m. when they were called to the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue for the report of an injured man on the roadway. Emergency responders took him to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police believe the man had previously been seen in a state of distress in the area. Limited information is available, and investigators are requesting the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have seen a man acting erratically in the Osborne Village area early Friday morning is asked to call the police.

Anyone with video surveillance or information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).