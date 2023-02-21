Police looking for suspect believed to be responsible for two Mayfair Avenue stabbings

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a pair of stabbings that injured two women on the same street over the weekend, and believe they are linked.

According to police, the two stabbings took place on Feb. 18 near Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.

The first stabbing, which took place at 7:15 p.m., saw a woman in her 20s followed off the bus by an unknown woman when she got off at Main and Mayfair. The victim was unexpectedly stabbed, but escaped to safety by getting on another bus and calling police. Police said she was not injured as the weapon did not puncture through all of her clothing.

The second stabbing took place at 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the east side of Main Street, where they found a woman in her 20s who had been stabbed and robbed. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the suspect, who ran north on Main Street is the same in both incidents.

A description of the suspect was not available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.