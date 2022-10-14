Police looking for suspect connected to grandparent scams

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect connected to a series of grandparent scams.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says at least five victims have reported losing large amounts of money over the past few days.

The "grandparent scam" involves someone calling an elderly person and claiming to be a grandchild who is in serious legal trouble and needs money immediately. The caller sometimes cries, and there is often urgency and secrecy around the demands.

In recent incidents, police said a fictitious bondsperson comes to the home to collect the cash directly.

After the most recent incident, investigators say they received a photo of a man who allegedly collected funds from victims at their home.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the WPS Financial Unit at 204-986-6231, or Crime Stoppers.