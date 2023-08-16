Police looking for suspect in sexual assault investigation

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman Monday.

Officers spoke with the woman in question on Tuesday, who told investigators that she was walking west on McDermot Avenue when she noticed she was being followed while walking south on Tecumseh Street.

She said the man following her came from behind and touched her in a sexual manner. Police said she was not physically hurt.

Police are now looking for a Black man, who is around five-foot-four and has an average build. Police said he also has short dreadlocks.

The sex crimes unit is telling people be safe and extra aware in the areas of William Avenue, Arlington Street, Notre dame Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.