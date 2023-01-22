Police looking for suspects after 18-year-old assaulted in Fort Richmond

Winnipeg police are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Fort Richmond Thursday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they got the call around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 19. Officers responded to the 900 block of Chancellor Drive for reports of a robbery. An 18-year-old female victim was found suffering from upper body injuries. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say several suspects robbed the victim in an unprovoked physical assault. No arrests have been made.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police of Crime Stoppers.