The Winnipeg Police Service is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash on Keewatin Street on Aug. 30.

Police said around 9:25 p.m., emergency crews went to Keewatin and Santa Fe Drive due to the report of a motor vehicle collision.

Two people, a male and a female, were taken to hospital for serious injuries where they remain on Sunday.

Police previously reported that investigators believe the two people were walking west across a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver remained at the scene and spoke to police.

According to a WPS news release, it is believed that several vehicles were stopped at the crosswalk facing northbound Keewatin and one was facing southbound when the collision took place. Police believe the occupants of these vehicles saw the collision and want to speak with them.

The traffic division is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).