

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a woman who hasn’t been heard from since May 28.

Biliana Gligorevic, 37, is described as five-foot-four, with a thin-to-medium build, brown or blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said she’s known to frequent the central area of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.