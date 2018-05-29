The Whiteout parties have put the Winnipeg Police Service’s overtime costs into the red.

A new report for the Winnipeg police board says overtime was projected to be under budget for the year, but is now over because of the street parties.

“Second quarter resources required for the Jets Whiteout events alter the projection from have been being under budget now to be over budget for year end," says the report.

In a separate report, Police Chief Danny Smyth says planning for the events was a large undertaking.

“The scope of this deployment and planning affected every single division in the Service. Daily rosters for games peaked on May 12, 2018 at 236 members with the start of Round 3 vs. the Golden Knights,” he writes.

Last week Mayor Brian Bowman told council, city departments will have to find the money from within to pay for the street parties.