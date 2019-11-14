WINNIPEG -- Several police vehicles are at a residence in the area of St. Mathews Avenue and Toronto Street.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a Winnipeg police swat vehicle, members of the guns & gangs unit, as well as the street crime unit were seen outside the residence.

The area has been blocked off by police in all directions.

Police appear to have entered the residence.

Witnesses tell CTV News people were taken into custody when police first arrived.

This is a developing story. More details to come….