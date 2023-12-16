Police put out another call to help find missing 81-year-old

Winnipeg police are again asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly man.

Police are still actively searching for Earl Moberg, 81, who was last seen Dec. 12 in River East.

"We have received multiple tips regarding possible sightings, which have all been investigated," said the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) in an update. "We again request that all garages and outbuildings be checked as well as any footage from surveillance cameras."

Police believe Moberg could be wearing beige cargo pants and a navy blue military style jacket.

He is described as being five foot seven in height, with a medium build, short white hair and a white beard.

Anyone with any information regarding Moberg's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.