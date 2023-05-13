Police question suspect in child luring case

Winnipeg police have questioned and released a man believed to have been watching children outside a St. Vital school this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were first called on Thursday, May 11 when a man was seen observing children during the lunch hour at Victor H.L. Wyatt School. The suspect did not approach or speak to anyone, and left when approached by school staff.

The next day around noon, WPS received another call about the same man returning to the school. Officers arrested the man for questioning.

Investigators with the Child Abuse unit interviewed the man, and he was released with no charges pending further investigation.

Police have determined the incident is not related to the two similar incidents reported in Transcona, also on May 11.

The Child Abuse Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information, including home surveillance in the area, is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).