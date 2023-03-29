Police release images, video of suspect wanted in assault outside law courts

Winnipeg police have released images and video of a man wanted in connection with an assault in front of the Law Courts building earlier this month.

In a release on Wednesday, Winnipeg police said they are still trying to identify a suspect in the assault that happened in the early morning on March 17.

A 20-year-old woman reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown man while walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the Law Courts around 5:45 a.m. Police said there was a struggle and the woman fell on the sidewalk, which is when police said the man touched the woman on the lower body before running away.

On Wednesday, police released new images of the man who is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old. He is described as having a moustache, glasses and long dark hair.

Police said he was wearing a black letterman-style jacket with a red and white emblem on his left chest, a green shirt, blue jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

The WPS Sex Crimes Unit is investigating the assault, and is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

-with files from CTV's Dan Vadeboncoeur