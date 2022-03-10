Police renew request for help finding Winnipeg man missing since October

Winnipeg -

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old man who was last seen in the Elmwood area on October 13, 2021.

Police say Cody Harper is six feet tall, and weighs 220 pounds, with a medium build, and long black hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black and white runners, a black zip-up sweater and a black t-shirt.

Police are concerned for Harper’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.