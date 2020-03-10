WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old man died after he was shot by Winnipeg Police officers early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, at around 4:45 a.m. patrol officers responded to several 911 reports of family trouble in the 100 block of Kowalsky Crescent in Charleswood.

Police said on arrival, they discovered a man who was actively assaulting two other adult residents with an edged weapon.

Police shot the 27-year-old man. He was taken to hospital where he later died. Two other people were also hospitalized.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and has taken over the investigation.

The IIU said this is a mandatory investigation and it has deployed a team of investigators.

A civilian monitor will be appointed by the Manitoba Police Commission.

If witnesses or other people have information or video footage of the incident that might help the investigation, they are asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other details will be provided at this time.