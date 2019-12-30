UPDATED: Police said Colleen Eaglestick has been safely located.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police officers are searching for a 23-year-old woman missing for more than two weeks.

Colleen Eaglestick was last seen on Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. in Charleswood.

She is described as five feet tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and short, straight hair that is either black or dyed brown. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt with a floral pattern, blue jeans and a black winter jacket.

Officers are concerned for Eaglestick’s well-being. Anyone with information about where she could be is asked to call the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.