WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police said Nevaeh Roundhead was last seen on Oct. 20 in the River Heights area of the city. Police said officers are looking for her.

She is described as five-foot-one, weighing about 110 pounds, with a small build and long brown hair shaved on the sides.

She was wearing a multi-coloured AC/DC hoodie, green pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Police said Nevaeh frequents the Polo Park area.

Officers are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.