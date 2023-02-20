Police search for suspects in string of bear spray attacks

Winnipeg police are searching for two unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of bear spray attacks.

Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Winnipeg police say multiple people were attacked in four incidents investigators believe are all related.

The first attack happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, when two suspects were seen chasing two victims with unknown weapons. Police said the victims in this incident haven't come forward yet.

Hours later at around 9:50 a.m., police were called to Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street where a 30-year-old man was assaulted by two men. Police said when officers arrived they found the man who had been hit with bear spray. He was treated on scene by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

About 10 minutes later, at around 10 a.m., police got another report of an attack by two men. Officers and the tactical support team responded to Langside Street near Portage Avenue where they found a 24-year-old woman with an upper-body injury. She too had also been hit with bear spray. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injury.

A fourth attack by two men was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Colony Square at St. Mary Avenue. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man who had been hit with bear spray, but did not need medical help.

Police said multiple units were sent out to find the suspects, but they have not yet been found.

The major crimes unit is now investigating the attacks. Police said they are believed to be related due to the similarities in the suspect descriptions, as well as how closely the attacks happened.

The suspects are described as adult men who are about 20 years old with skinny builds, standing between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight. Both men were described as wearing black hooded bomber jackets and black or blue jeans.

Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and warn the public not to approach them if they are seen. Residents are asked to call 911 in an emergency.

Anyone with information about the attacks that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.