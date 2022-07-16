Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Winnipeg Police are on the lookout for a 15-year-old after an attack and carjacking in Mynarski Friday night.
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Responding officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from the effects of being sprayed with an unknown substance. The victim was injured, but did not need to be treated in hospital.
Police say they believe three suspects approached the victim while he was sitting in his parked car. After allegedly spraying him, the suspects fled with his vehicle.
Shortly after, the stolen car was involved in a crash with another motorist at Carruthers Avenue and Sinclair Street.
Police have arrested two 19-year-old men from Winnipeg. They face robbery charges, and have been released on undertakings as mandated by the Criminal Code. The charges have yet to be proven in court.
Investigators have identified a third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, but have not found him yet. The investigation continues.
