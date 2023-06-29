Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Daliya Young, 12, was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on June 27, 2023. (WPS handout) Daliya Young, 12, was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on June 27, 2023. (WPS handout)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns

    Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.

  • Tree cut down in Montreal bike burglary

    Bike thefts aren't uncommon in Montreal, but it's not every day that a tree is victimized in the process. Earlier this week, a bike chained to a sapling in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood appears to have been stolen after the tree was sawed in half.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island