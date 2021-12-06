Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy, believed to be in Winnipeg

Officers say Bailey Poole, 13, was last at his home on Dec. 2. He was reported missing to RCMP the next morning. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Officers say Bailey Poole, 13, was last at his home on Dec. 2. He was reported missing to RCMP the next morning. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

