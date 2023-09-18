Police searching for missing 55-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old man.

Andrew Sherritt was last seen Monday morning in the River East area.

He is five-foot-11 with a medium build, and has short brown/blonde hair with facial hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Sherritt was last seen wearing army green cargo pants, a black t-shirt and black sandals.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.