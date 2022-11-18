Police searching for suspect after attempted child abduction

Winnipeg Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted child abduction in the West End Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 9:00 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of St. Matthews Avenue. An 11-year-old boy was walking to school when he was approached by an unknown man.

The man offered the child candy, which was refused. Investigators say the suspect then tried to grab the boy, who was able to break free and run away. The suspect chased after the child, continuing to try and grab him. The boy made it safely to school, and the suspect ran the other way.

The school has notified the parents of all its students about the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as an Indigenous man, with a medium build and a white beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white striped hat.

Anyone who may have seen anything related to the incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219.