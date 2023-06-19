Police searching for suspect after sexual assault on bus

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a sexual assault on a transit bus over the weekend.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened Saturday around 11:15 a.m. in St. Vital.

A 19-year-old woman was riding the bus when an unknown man sat beside her. Investigators said the man touched the woman's lower body in an inappropriate sexual manner.

When the victim got off the bus, the suspect followed her off but then walked away in an unknown direction. Police said the woman was not physically hurt during the incident.

Police are searching for the suspect. He is described as a white male in his 40s with short grey hair and an average build.

The Sex Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).