Police searching for suspect after Transitway sexual assault

Winnipeg police are on the hunt for a suspect after a sexual assault on a south Winnipeg Rapid Transit corridor overnight.

Police say it happened around midnight Saturday, when they were called to the Rapid Transitway near the corner of Pembina Highway at Chancellor Drive.

Investigators say the female victim was sitting inside the bus shelter when a man approached her holding a knife. The suspect told her to undress and threatened to hurt her if she didn't comply.

Police say the victim was then physically and sexually assaulted. An arriving Transit bus interrupted the assault, and the suspect fled to the south with some of the victim’s property.

Officers from the West District attended the Victoria General Hospital and met with the victim who sustained several lacerations and injuries to the upper body.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, 5’6” to 5’8”, with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt and dark-coloured joggers. He was carrying a knife described as a larger kitchen knife with a grey/black handle.

The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information related to the crime is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-8477.