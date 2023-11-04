WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police searching for suspect in downtown shooting

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

    A Winnipeg woman is recovering in hospital after being shot downtown early Saturday morning.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened Nov. 4 around 12:55 a.m., when multiple units responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Garry Street.

    Police found a female victim who had been shot. They applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before the woman was rushed to hospital. She is in stable condition and recovering.

    The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

