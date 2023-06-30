Police searching for suspect in Point Douglas homicide investigation

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in Point Douglas this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened June 26 around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Henry Avenue. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a medical incident and found the deceased woman in the suite of a multi-room residence. They immediately called police.

The woman was taken to hospital for an autopsy. Her death has been deemed a homicide, Winnipeg's 18th of 2023.

Police have identified the victim as Falin Johnston, 28, of Winnipeg. Her family has been notified.

Investigators are looking for a woman they believe to be involved in the homicide. Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, of Winnipeg is wanted in connection with the incident.

Investigators believe she is actively evading police. She is described as five-foot-four, around 160 lbs with a medium build and long brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or Flett’s whereabouts can call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).