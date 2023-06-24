Police searching for suspect in West End stabbing

A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • 'Lock the doors': Possible armed suspect in Lac-Bouchette, Que.

    Quebec provincial police issued an "imminent threat" alert for Lac-Bouchette, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, due to the presence of a possibly armed man. The some 1,100 residents of the village are instructed to go inside, lock the doors, and stay away from windows.

  • Wildfires prompt more evacuations ordered in northwestern Quebec

    Officials in northwestern Quebec have ordered residents of two villages near the Ontario border to leave their homes as a wildfire continues to spread in the area. Residents of the villages of Val-Paradis and Beaucanton, home to around 340 people, were given an hour and a half to evacuate on Friday night due to the approach of a nearby fire.

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island