WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has identified a suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl earlier this month.

On Friday, police announced they obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Jordan Andrew Bruyere of Winnipeg. He is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault.

The alleged assault happened on Aug. 8 along the River Trail behind Churchill High School at about 3:45 a.m.

Police say the girl was walking along the trail when she was grabbed by an unknown man and sexually assaulted. The girl broke free and ran for help.

Bruyere is 5’11” tall and weighs 157 lbs. Police believe he is in the Winnipeg area.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Constable Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said tips from the public helped them identify the suspect.

Last week, police released surveillance images of a suspect in one of the assaults. Carver said police believe the person in the images was Bruyere.

Police have been investigating several sexual assault incidents on the Red River Trail between April and August. Carver said the investigation into the other incidents is ongoing.

“At the moment, we’ve only laid charges regarding the incident at Churchill High School,” he said.

Carver said police are investigating the other assaults on the trail, but there isn’t enough evidence to lay charges.

Anyone with information on his location can call police at 204-986-6245, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.