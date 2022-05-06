Police searching for suspects after man stabbed and car stolen

A man is in hospital after police say he was stabbed in an alleged carjacking.

Police responded early Monday morning at 12:45 a.m. to a report of a man who was stabbed in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man in his 50s and he was provided medical care.

He was then taken to hospital in unstable condition, and was later upgraded to stable.

Police said the man was parking his vehicle when a group of unknown males approached and asked him for a cigarette. He was then stabbed and the group drove away in his vehicle.

Police said no arrested have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.