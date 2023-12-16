Police searching for suspects after teen killed in Graham Avenue stabbing

Winnipeg police are searching for multiple suspects in the city's latest homicide.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened on Dec. 15 around 1:00 p.m., when officers responded to the 200 block of Graham Avenue for the report of a female who had been stabbed.

Responding officers found a female youth victim suffering from stab wounds. Police provided emergency medical care to the victim with a chest seal before ambulance arrived. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. Investigators say the victim died from her injuries.

"I'm not at liberty to divulge the age of the victim," said Const. Claude Chancy at a news conference Saturday afternoon. "I can confirm to you that she is in her teens. We do have to protect the privacy of the victim, and we are still in the process of notifying the family at this time."

Chancy wouldn’t confirm if the attack was random, or why the girl was downtown.

The Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The attack took place in front of the Cargill building at 240 Graham Avenue. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information that may assist investigators to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

"This is a plea from the homicide unit, we really need to have the witnesses that may have witnessed this incident, or people that may have been in the area to come forward," Chancy said.

More information on the case is expected to be released Monday.