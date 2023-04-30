Police searching for suspects in Saturday evening shooting

Winnipeg police are looking for suspects following a "shooting incident" on Saturday.

A call came into police around 7 p.m. for reports there had been a shooting in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

Police said a man went to hospital with "multiple injuries consistent with being shot." He is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the man was robbed during the incident and one of the suspects pulled a gun.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.