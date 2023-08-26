Police seek suspect in connection to Elmwood arson incidents
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man wanted in connection to three arson cases last week.
The first fire took place Aug. 22 around 1:45 a.m. at the Church of God Pentecost in the 400 block of Tweed Avenue.
A short time later, at approximately 2:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a working fire at an outdoor shed in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West.
Just over 24 hours later, on Aug. 23 around 5 a.m., crews were called back to the same church in the 400 block of Tweed Avenue.
No one was injured in the fires, but the church was a complete structural loss.
Investigators have identified a suspect who they believe deliberately set all three fires.
He is described as up to five foot eleven in height with an average build, balding with a full grey/black beard.
Police believe the man to be between 45 and 55 years old.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, or call Crime Stoppers.
