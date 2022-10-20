Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment

Some of the methamphetamines seized as part of the largest meth seizure in Winnipeg history is visible on Oct. 20, 2022. (Pool video still image) Some of the methamphetamines seized as part of the largest meth seizure in Winnipeg history is visible on Oct. 20, 2022. (Pool video still image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island