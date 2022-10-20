Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment

The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.

Police seized 63 kilograms of meth on Oct. 12 from an apartment in the 800 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway. The meth has an estimated street value of $6.3 million.

Officers also seized 3.4 ounces of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $15,000; 6.6 ounces of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13,000; and 2 litres of GHB with an estimated street value of $4,000.

Insp. Elton Hall from the Winnipeg police’s organized crime division said police also found $60,000 to $75,000.

“This is the single biggest methamphetamine seizure by the guns and gangs unit and the Winnipeg Police Service to date,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

“As I mentioned in the past, methamphetamine is highly addictive and a dangerous drug, which has plunged individuals and families into crisis and overburdened the medical system.”

Some of the methamphetamines seized as part of the largest meth seizure in Winnipeg history is visible on Oct. 20, 2022. (Pool video still image)

Two men from Alberta were arrested and face drug trafficking-related charges. The suspects were taken into custody.

Hall noted that police agencies across Western Canada have said that those involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs are attempting to establish drug cells in alternate cities and expand operations throughout the country.

“Between November of 2021 and October of 2022, the guns and gangs unit has encountered several individuals from outside provinces attempting to conduct illicit drug activity and criminality in Winnipeg,” he said.

Hall said that meth and fentanyl have created a “crisis” in Winnipeg, and asked anyone with information regarding the trafficking and selling of these drugs to 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers.

He added that anyone with a family member or loved one who requires assistance to call or text the Manitoba Addictions Helpline at 1-855-662-6605.