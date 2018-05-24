

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said they seized nearly 280 grams of methamphetamine and 55 pieces of crack cocaine in three separate drug incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers said on Tuesday at around 1:15 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle near Pipeline Road and Beauty Avenue.

Police said two men were detained and computer checks were completed.

According to the news release, one man was in possession of 55 pieces of crack cocaine and over $2,000.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Both men were released on a promise to appear.

In a separate incident on Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m, police stopped a man on a bike around Pembina Highway and Bishop Grandin Boulevard who was carrying a folding knife in his belt. Police said they discovered the man was the subject of several court-ordered conditions, including a weapons prohibition.

The man was arrested, searched and was alleged to be in possession of packaging materials and 0.6 grams of meth. The news release said an additional 16 grams of meth were discovered after searching the bike, which was also found to be stolen.

Eli Zachary Lewin, 34, was charged with several offences including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. He was detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

In a third incident on Wednesday at noon, officers executed search warrants at two homes in the Niakwa area. Officers seized 262 grams of meth with a street value of $25, 900, as well as scales and packaging materials.

Leif Kristjan Olafson, 36, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.