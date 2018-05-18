

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say they seized ammunition, a sawed-off shotgun and nearly $5,000 dollars’ worth of cannabis on Thursday.

Officers say they found the items while executing a search warrant at a home on Machray Avenue.

Drug paraphernalia, 12 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and about $4,500 dollars were also seized.

A 35-year-old man is charged with several drug-related offenses, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.