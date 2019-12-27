WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital after being found hurt on a sidewalk Christmas morning.

The man, Gordon Edward Pashe, was found by general patrol officers at the corner of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. Dec. 25.

Police said he had been assaulted. The police homicide unit is investigating.

Pashe’s death marks the 43 homicide in Winnipeg in a record-breaking violent year.

POLICE SUSPECT GANG INVOLVEMENT

A police spokesperson couldn’t confirm if a large police presence that included the armoured police vehicle in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue on Christmas was connected to the death.

“It’s too early to say directly if the two situations are related,” said Const. Rob Carver.

“But there was a report of a male with a gun located at that residence.”

Carver said four people were taken out of a residence during that incident, but no gun was found and no one was charged.

Police remained in the 300 block of Redwood Thursday.

“We think they’re potentially related but at this point, I can’t give you more details, until we’re closer to an arrest and we’re not at the stage yet,” said Carver, noting police are investigating the incidents separately.

He said police suspect gang involvement with both his homicide and the standoff.