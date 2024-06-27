Police to give update on Winnipeg house explosion

Winnipeg police will share an update on an explosion that levelled a home in Transcona on Wednesday.

Officers will speak at 12:15 p.m. on Camrose Bay, near where the explosion happened. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Firefighters were called to the home on Camrose Bay around 11:20 a.m. The explosion left debris on the road, and only the foundation of the home remained.

Nearby homes and garages were also damaged by the fire.

Firefighters said on Wednesday they weren’t able to determine if someone was in the home at the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick