WINNIPEG -- A stolen vehicle traffic stop resulted in a foot chase, an armed break and enter and multiple charges, according to Winnipeg police.

Willy James Junior Anderson, a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, faces break and enter, assault, fail to comply and weapons charges related to the incident. None of the charges have been proven in court.

A K-9 officer with the Winnipeg Police Service noticed a stolen Chevrolet Traverse driving in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Andrews Street at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle by using a ‘Stop-Stick’ at Logan Avenue and King Street, but despite running over the device, the driver kept going to Main Street where it sideswiped a truck and drove into oncoming traffic. The vehicle continued until it reached the intersection of Alfred Avenue and Charles Street where the driver took off on foot.

A second K-9 unit began tracking the suspect who dropped several rounds of ammunition as he ran.

The driver eventually forced his way into a home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue, showing a sawed-off shotgun, knocking down a woman living in the home and demanding a ride. Children were present in the home, police said.

The suspect fled again on foot, leaving the shotgun behind, but was caught and taken into custody in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue.

Anderson was detained in custody.