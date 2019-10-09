WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police used its AIR1 helicopter to stop an assault, and arrest a suspect on Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m., police received multiple reports of a violent assault happening near Arlington Street and St. Matthews Avenue.

Police said within two minutes AIR1 arrived on scene and spotted the assault in progress.

The officer piloting the helicopter activated the AIR1 siren which caused the suspect to stop the assault and start running.

AIR1 tracked the suspect as he ran away. Officers on the ground were directed to a yard in 400 block of Arlington Street, where the suspect was hiding, and arrested him.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Kyle Arron Woodhouse, 25, has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

He was detained in custody.