Police vehicle rammed, shots fired by officer, one man arrested: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a man in Portage la Prairie after a police vehicle was rammed several times and an officer fired their gun Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a break and enter at a business in Portage la Prairie around 3:50 a.m. and police came across the suspect driving on Highway 1.

RCMP said police tried to stop the driver, but the suspect ended up ramming the police vehicle several times.

The police vehicle ended up being pinned between the suspect's vehicle and the trailer it was towing.

RCMP said the officer was able to get out of their car and the driver swerved toward the officer and then drove away.

Investigators said the officer fired their gun during the incident.

Police were able to arrest the suspect shortly after. A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing several charges including attempted murder of police.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and the injuries were non-life-threatening and he remains in hospital.

The officer involved suffered minor physical injuries.

RCMP said the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified and the major crimes unit is leading the investigation.

The charges against the man have not been proven in court.