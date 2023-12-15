WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police watchdog investigating alleged assault by off-duty officers

    Winnipeg's police watchdog is investigating a claim that a man was assaulted by two off-duty police officers.

    The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said it was alerted of an incident by Winnipeg police on Thursday. According to police, a man said he had been assaulted by two men he believed were off-duty police officers at a business in the 1600 block of Main Street.

    Police met with the man and reviewed surveillance video, which the IIU said showed an altercation between the man and two off-duty officers.

    The IIU said the man had minor injuries from the altercation.

    "The civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to investigate," a release from the IIU reads.

    The IIU said as this is an ongoing investigation, it would not provide any further comment. It is asking any witnesses or anyone who may have video footage to contact the IIU. 

