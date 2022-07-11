Police watchdog investigating fatal police shooting in Shamattawa

A civilian monitor has been requested for an investigation into a fatal police shooting in Manitoba that happened on July 2. The request was made because the person has died from their injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said the shooting happened in Shamattawa, Man.

The police watchdog said RCMP received information that a man had fired a gun in the community and he was found outside of a home.

The IIU said when RCMP arrived, the man shot his weapon and RCMP shot back, hitting the man.

He was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries and then transferred to Health Sciences Centre.

On Saturday, the IIU said the man died from his injuries and that’s when the request for a civilian monitor was made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

If anyone has information or video footage of the incident, they are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be provided at this time.